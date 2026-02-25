PM Modi condoles death of veteran CPI leader Nallakannu

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Tamil Nadu's veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu and said he will be remembered for his grassroots connect and efforts to give voice to the underprivileged, workers and farmers.

Nallakannu died at a government hospital in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was about 101 years old.

"Thiru R. Nallakannu will be remembered for his grassroots connect and efforts to give voice to the underprivileged, workers and farmers. He was widely respected by people from every section of society. Equally noteworthy was his simplicity. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," Modi wrote on X.

Nallakannu was one of the most important figures of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu.