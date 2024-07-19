PM Modi condoles death of Vietnamese leader

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong and expressed solidarity with the country's people and leadership in their hour grief.

Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and the country's most powerful politician, died following months of ill health, official media said Friday. He was 80.

"Saddened by the news of the passing away of the Vietnamese leader, General Secretary H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong. We pay our respects to the departed leader. Extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the people and leadership of Vietnam in this hour of grief," Prime Minister Modi said on X. PTI KR ANB ANB