PM Modi condoles deaths in Rajasthan bus accident, announces ex gratia

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Phalodi district of Rajasthan.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the PMO said in a post on X.

The PMO said an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, it said.

At least 15 persons were killed and two injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi district of Rajasthan. PTI SKU SKY SKY