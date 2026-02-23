PM Modi condoles demise of ex-union minister Mukul Roy

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Union minister Mukul Roy, and said he will be remembered for his political experience and efforts to serve the society.

Roy died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Kolkata this morning. He was 71.

"Pained by the passing of former Union Minister Shri Mukul Roy Ji. He will be remembered for his political experience and efforts to serve society. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on X.

Roy was once regarded as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenant and the TMC's principal strategist.

A former union minister and two-time Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, Roy's four-decade-long political journey saw his stints in the Congress, TMC and the BJP. PTI ACB DV DV