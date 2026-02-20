PM Modi condoles demise of noted Bengali author Shankar

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolence over the demise of noted Bengali litterateur Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, better known by his pen name 'Shankar', and said his unforgettable works has touched generations of readers and enriched Indian literature.

Mukhopadhyay passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Friday following prolonged age-related ailments, at the age of 92.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay Ji, fondly known as Shankar. He was a towering figure in Bengali literature whose words portrayed the lives of people with sensitivity and insight. Through his unforgettable works, he impacted generations of readers and enriched India's literary world. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said on his official X handle.

The Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer, best known for his iconic novel 'Chowringhee', chronicled the aspirations, anxieties and moral dilemmas of urban India, transforming mundane realities of life into timeless narratives which were even adapted into films by Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray. PTI ACB ACB ARB ARB