PM Modi condoles demise of nuclear scientist Srinivasan, astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of former Atomic Energy Commission chairman M R Srinivasan and said his instrumental role in developing critical nuclear infrastructure has been foundational to India being self-reliant in the energy sector.

Srinivasan, who played a key role in the country's indigenous nuclear energy programme, died in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, his family said.

He was 95 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. MR Srinivasan, a stalwart of India's nuclear energy programme. His instrumental role in developing critical nuclear infrastructure has been foundational to our being self-reliant in the energy sector," Modi said in a post on X.

"He is remembered for his inspiring leadership of the Atomic Energy Commission. India will always be grateful to him for advancing scientific progress and mentoring many young scientists. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Modi also condoled the passing away of eminent astrophysicist Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar. Narlikar passed away in Pune, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 87.

"The passing of Dr. Jayant Narlikar is a monumental loss to the scientific community. He was a luminary, especially in the field of astrophysics. His pioneering works, especially key theoretical frameworks, will be valued by generations of researchers," Modi said on X post.

"He made a mark as an institution builder, grooming centres of learning and innovation for young minds. His writings have also gone a long way in making science accessible to common citizens. Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.