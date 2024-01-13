Advertisment
#National

PM Modi condoles demise of Prabha Atre, says her life symphony of excellence, dedication

NewsDrum Desk
13 Jan 2024
New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of classical singer Prabha Atre and said her life was a symphony of excellence and dedication.

The renowned singer passed away following a cardiac arrest at her residence at the age of 92.

"Dr. Prabha Atre Ji was a luminary of Indian classical music, whose work was admired not just in India but across the globe. Her life was a symphony of excellence and dedication. Her efforts have greatly enriched our cultural fabric. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Atre, who represented the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, was honoured with all three Padma awards by the Indian government. PTI KR NSD NSD

