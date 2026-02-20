PM Modi condoles demise of Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong Ricky AJ Syngkon, and said he will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya.

The 54-year-old MP belonging to Meghalaya's Voice of the People Party died on Thursday shortly after collapsing while playing futsal in Shillong.

"Saddened by the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," Modi wrote on X.

Syngkon was known for his active public engagements and grassroots outreach across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

He won the Lok Sabha seat in 2024 for the first time after defeating his nearest rival by a huge margin. PTI ACB DV DV