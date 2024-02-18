PM Modi condoles Jain seer's demise, says he will be remembered for his contribution to society

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, a top religious figure of Jains, and said he will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society.

Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj breathed his last on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after undertaking 'sallekhna'.

'Sallekhna' is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification, a statement from the teerth said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more." "I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings," the prime minister said.