PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Mansa Devi temple stampede in Haridwar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

At least six people died in the incident that occurred around 9 am.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."