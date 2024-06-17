PM Modi condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said the "railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones".

The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2024

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," he added.