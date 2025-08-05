PM Modi condoles Malik's death

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former parliamentarian and governor Satyapal Malik, who passed away at a hospital here after a prolonged illness.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Satyapal Malik Ji. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Modi said on X.

Malik died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He was 79.

A leader of socialist leanings, he had come close to the BJP as the Modi government made him governor of Bihar and then Jammu and Kashmir.

However, his outspoken political views on a host of issues, including farm stir, criticising the BJP soured his ties with the party leadership.