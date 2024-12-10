PM Modi condoles SM Krishna's demise, hails him as 'remarkable leader' 

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna on Tuesday and said he was a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life.

The 92-year-old Krishna had been ailing for quite some time and died at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning, his family said.

"Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others," Modi said in a post on X.

"He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker," the prime minister said.

Modi said he has had many opportunities to interact with Krishna over the years, and he will always cherish those interactions.

"I am deeply saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Krishna is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters Shambhavi and Malavika.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna started his career in electoral politics in 1962 by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an Independent.

He was associated with the Praja Socialist Party before joining the Congress. He ended his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress in March 2017 and joined the BJP.

He announced his resignation from the Congress in January 2017, saying the party was in a state of confusion on whether it needed mass leaders or not.

In January last year, Krishna announced that he was retiring from active politics, citing his age as the reason.

As a Congress leader, he served as the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004.

He also served as the governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2009 to 2012. PTI ASK TIR TIR