Advertisment
National

PM Modi condoles Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair's death

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
M T Vasudevan Nair

M T Vasudevan Nair

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of towering Malayalam literary figure M T Vasudevan Nair, and said his works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more.

Advertisment

Expressing sadness, Modi said Nair was one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature.

"He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Advertisment

Nair, the great literary figure and Jnanpith Award winner, died at a private hospital on Wednesday following heart failure. He was 91.

Malayalam industry Malayalam film writer Malayalam Malayalam film industry Narendra Modi Malayalam literature Malayalam news
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe