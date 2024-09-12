PM Modi condoles Yechury's demise, says he made mark as effective parliamentarian

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was a leading light of the Left known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following prolonged illness. He was 72.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum," Modi said in a post on X.

"He also made a mark as an effective parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the prime minister said. PTI ASK SZM