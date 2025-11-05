PM Modi congratulates Amul, IFFCO for top positions in global ranking of cooperatives

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Amul and IFFCO for topping the global ranking of cooperatives.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), the owner of Amul, secured the top position in a global ranking of cooperatives, followed by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) in the second place.

"Congratulations to Amul and IFFCO. India's cooperative sector is vibrant and is also transforming several lives. Our government is taking numerous steps to further encourage this sector in the times to come," Modi said in a post on X.

The ranking has been done by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025. The list was announced at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar. PTI SKU NSD NSD