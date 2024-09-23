PM Modi congratulates Anura Kumara Dissanayake for victory in Sri Lankan presidential election

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his victory in the Sri Lankan presidential election and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the Indo-Lanka multifaceted cooperation.

Marxist leader Dissanayake was declared the winner of the Sri Lankan presidential election by the country's Election Commission after an unprecedented second round of counting of votes.

Dissanayake, 56, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe was eliminated in the first round after he failed to come within the top two in the vote list.

"Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR," Modi said on X.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region," the prime minister said. PTI ASK NSD NSD