PM Modi congratulates athletes for 'best-ever' performance at Asian Youth Games

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated athletes for their "best-ever" performance at the Asian Youth Games 2025, winning an impressive 48 medals.

India ranked sixth at the recently concluded Asian Youth Games 2025 held in Manama, Bahrain, with 13 gold medals, 18 silver and 17 bronze.

"Our young athletes have scripted history at the Asian Youth Games 2025 with their best-ever performance, winning an impressive 48 medals," Modi said in a post on X.

"Congrats to the contingent. Their passion, determination and hard work are clearly visible. My best wishes for their future endeavours," the prime minister said. PTI SKU DIV DIV