PM Modi congratulates Aus PM on re-election; Albanese says ties never been stronger

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a congratulatory call to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on his re-election, and the two leaders agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In response, Albanese said, "The relationship between Australia and India has never been stronger." In a post on X, he said, "I look forward to working with you over the coming years to build a prosperous future for our region." The Australian prime minister also thanked Modi for the congratulatory call.

Earlier, Modi took to X to say, "Spoke with my friend Anthony Albanese to personally congratulate him on his party's historic victory. We agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore new areas of cooperation." Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years. P