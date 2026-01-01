PM Modi congratulates BJP leadership, workers on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation victory

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, congratulating him and BJP leaders for coming to power in the Kerala capital city for the first time.

It was an "epoch-making" victory, he said.

In the letter dated December 30 and addressed to Rajesh, the PM said history was made in Thiruvananthapuram after the mayor and Deputy Mayor G S Asha Nath took oath.

Modi said he has fond memories of visiting Thiruvananthapuram, a city blessed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy.

According to the Prime Minister, the Kerala capital has nurtured leaders, social reformers, artists, musicians, poets, cultural stalwarts, saints and seers.

"When such a city blesses our party, it is very humbling. Our vision to build a Vikasita Thiruvananthapuram has resonated with people across the city, cutting across all sections of society," he said.

Modi said people had witnessed the work of the BJP-led government at the Centre and its efforts towards urban development in various states, which prompted them to bless the party.

"I thank the people of this city for their warmth," he said.

The Prime Minister said the BJP’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had brought immense happiness and pride.

"Powered by the blessings of the people of Thiruvananthapuram, what has happened is epoch-making. It is a milestone written in golden letters," he said.

He also criticised the LDF and the UDF, alleging misgovernance, corruption and violence against BJP activists.

BJP won 50 of 101 seats in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which was previously ruled by CPI(M) led LDF. PTI TBA TBA SA