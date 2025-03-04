PM Modi congratulates Christian Stocker on being sworn in as Chancellor of Austria

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Christian Stocker on being sworn in as the Federal Chancellor of Austria, and said he looks forward to working with him to take mutually beneficial cooperation to unprecedented heights.

Austria's new government took office on Monday, with Stocker taking over as chancellor at the head of a three-party coalition.

"Warmly congratulate H.E. Christian Stocker on being sworn in as the Federal Chancellor of Austria. The India-Austria Enhanced Partnership is poised to make steady progress in the years to come," Modi said in a post on X.

"I look forward to working with you to take our mutually beneficial cooperation to unprecedented heights," the prime minister said. PTI ASK DV DV