PM Modi congratulates Asian Games medal winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated India's 10m men's air pistol team for bagging the gold at the Asian Games and said they have made the country proud.

He said, "Another Gold in Shooting by our remarkable 10m Air Pistol Men's team at the Asian Games! Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal have made the entire nation proud with their precision and skill. I congratulate them and wish them the very best for their future endeavours." Modi also congratulated other medal winners.

"Our dedicated and talented Roshibina Devi Naorem has won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women’s Sanda 60 kg. She has showcased extraordinary talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her discipline and determination are also admirable. Congratulations to her," he said.

The men's 10m air pistol team extended India's impressive show at the Asian Games by shooting another gold as the team of Sarabjot, Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium, earning India's fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.