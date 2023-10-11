PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for victory against Afghanistan

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Afghanistan in the World Cup.

"After a memorable win in their opening match against Australia, our cricket team continues their excellent performance with an impressive win against Afghanistan in the World Cup. Congratulations to the team," he said in a post on X.

India continued their winning run with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Chasing 273 to win, Rohit Sharma went on a six-hitting spree, smashing an 84-ball 131 to record the most number of centuries in World Cup history, while Ishan Kishan (47), Virat Kohli (55 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (25 not out) chipped in with use contributions as the hosts romped home in 35 overs. PTI KR KVK KVK