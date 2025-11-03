PM Modi congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa.

"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence," he said in a post on X.

"The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," Modi added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also congratulated the team, saying the women cricketers have won hearts across the nation.

"Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!" he said on X. PTI SKU NSD NSD