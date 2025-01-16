PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists for successful docking experiment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful docking of two satellites in space.

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), a crucial step towards several future missions, including setting up of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

"Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," Modi said in a post on X.