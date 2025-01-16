Advertisment
National

PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists for successful docking experiment

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he participates in 200th year celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir via a video conferencing, in Vadtal, Gujarat.

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful docking of two satellites in space.

Advertisment

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), a crucial step towards several future missions, including setting up of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

"Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," Modi said in a post on X.

SpaDeX satellites Space exploration Narendra Modi ISRO Indian space exploration
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe