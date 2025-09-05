PM Modi congratulates Jamaican leader on 3rd poll win

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness, for leading his party to poll victory for the third time in a row.

Modi said he looks forward to deepening the India-Jamaica bonds of friendship.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Andrew Holness on leading the Jamaica Party to victory for the third consecutive time. Looking forward to deepening India-Jamaica bonds of friendship and further strengthening cooperation between our two countries," the prime minister added. PTI KR RC