PM Modi congratulates junior hockey team for securing bronze in world cup

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated India's Men's Junior Hockey team for securing a bronze medal at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025.

The prime minister lauded the young and spirited team for securing India's first-ever bronze medal at the prestigious global tournament. He noted that the remarkable achievement reflects the talent, determination and resilience of India's youth.

"Congratulations to our Men's Junior Hockey Team on scripting history at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025! Our young and spirited team has secured India's first-ever Bronze medal at this prestigious tournament. This incredible achievement inspires countless youngsters across the nation," the prime minister said.

India beat Argentina 4-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Chennai on Wednesday.