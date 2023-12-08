PM Modi congratulates Lalduhoma on taking over as Mizoram chief minister

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Mizoram chief minister and said the Centre will work closely with the new government in the northeastern state to fulfil people's aspirations.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Along with him, 11 others also took oath as ministers at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Aizawl. Seven of them were sworn in as cabinet ministers and four as ministers of state.

"Congratulations to Pu. Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The Centre will work closely with the new government in order to fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Mizoram," Modi said on X. PTI KR RC