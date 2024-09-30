PM Modi congratulates Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Expressing delight at veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded him as a cultural icon.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema." "He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him," he said.

Chakraborty, star of films such as "Mrigayaa", "Surakshaa", "Disco Dancer", and "Dance Dance", was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema. PTI KR DIV DIV DIV