PM Modi congratulates Naidu on completing 15 years as Andhra Pradesh CM

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday to congratulate him on completing 15 years as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and praised his vision.

"Spoke to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and congratulated him on completing 15 years as Chief Minister. His futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant through his political career," Modi said in a post on X.

"I have worked closely with Chandrababu Garu on numerous occasions, starting from the time we both were Chief Ministers in the early 2000s. Wishing him the very best as he passionately works for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh," he added. PTI KR RC