PM Modi congratulates Navin Ramgoolam on his parliamentary polls win in Mauritius

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Navin Ramgoolam on Monday to congratulate him on his victory in the parliamentary polls and said he was looking forward to working closely with him to strengthen the "special and unique partnership" between the two countries.

Advertisment

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugauth has reportedly accepted that his coalition, L'Alliance Lepep, has suffered a "huge defeat" following Sunday's parliamentary election.

Navin Ramgoolam, 77, leader of the Alliance of Change coalition, is set to become the next leader of the Indian Ocean archipelago, according to media reports.

"Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India," Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership," the prime minister said. PTI ASK SKY SKY