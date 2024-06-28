PM Modi congratulates new European Council president

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Antonio Costa on his election as the next president of the European Council, and hoped to work closely with him to advance India-EU Strategic Partnership to greater heights.

Costa, whose term begins from December 1, had earlier said that it is with a strong sense of mission that he will take up the responsibility of being the next president of the European Council.

Modi said on X, "Congratulations to my friend Antonio Costa on being elected as the next President of the European Council. I look forward to working closely with you to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership to greater heights."