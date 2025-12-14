PM Modi congratulates Nitin Nabin on becoming BJP working president

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the BJP working president and said his energy and dedication will strengthen the party in the times to come.

Nabin, 45, was appointed BJP working president by the party's parliamentary board.

"Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Nabin has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations, the prime minister said.

"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," Modi said.

Nabin, a Kayasth by caste, will eventually succeed incumbent BJP chief J P Nadda.

He is the PWD minister in Bihar and an MLA from Bankipur in Patna.

Nadda was appointed BJP president in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extension to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PTI SKU ARI ARI