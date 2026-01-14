PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu

Amaravati, Jan 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on his formal induction into Kenjutsu, a Japanese martial art.

The PM described the induction into Kenjutsu as a "rare distinction", recognising Kalyan's decades-long commitment to the discipline.

“... Be it during your hectic film career or in your public life, you have consistently pursued martial arts with remarkable discipline and sincerity,” said PM Modi in a letter to Kalyan.

In the letter, the Prime Minister emphasised that martial arts is not merely about physical strength, but requires mental balance, patience and inner discipline.

He termed the pursuit "a journey of self-discovery and lifelong learning".

Kalyan thanked PM Modi for his words of motivation, saying martial arts have always been about discipline, balance and harmony of mind, body and soul.

He added that initiatives such as 'Pariksha pe Charcha', 'Khelo India' and Fit India continue to inspire the youth.

Kalyan pledged to strive harder to serve India and motivate the younger generation.

In a post on X, Kalyan said, "Thank you very much for your kind wishes and words of motivation on my induction into Kenjutsu. For me, martial arts has always been about discipline, balance and the harmony of mind, body and soul." The Deputy CM also said the Prime Minister’s encouragement has added a renewed sense of responsibility to his personal journey. PTI MS ROH