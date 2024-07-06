PM Modi congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iran president

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran president.

He said in a post on X, "Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region." Reformist candidate Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic republic. PTI KR KR SZM