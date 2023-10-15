PM Modi congratulates Raunak Sadhwani on victory at FIDE World Junior Rapid Chess Championship

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Raunak Sadhwani on his "remarkable victory" at the FIDE World Junior Rapid Chess Championship 2023.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to @sadhwani2005 on the remarkable victory at the FIDE World Junior Rapid Chess Championship 2023!" His strategic brilliance and skills have left the world in awe and made the nation proud, he said.

"May he keep inspiring the youth of our country with his exceptional achievements. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Modi said. PTI ASK ANB ANB