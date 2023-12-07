PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

"...I assured all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," he tweets.

Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2023

Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended the ceremony held at the L B Stadium here.