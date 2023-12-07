Advertisment
PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM

Shailesh Khanduri
07 Dec 2023
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets the state's newly sworn-in CM Revanth Reddy after administering oath to him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. 

"...I assured all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," he tweets.

Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended the ceremony held at the L B Stadium here.

