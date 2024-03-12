PM Modi congratulates Saini on taking oath as Haryana CM

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Nayab Singh Saini on taking oath as the chief minister of Haryana.

Saini was sworn in as the state's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned.

"Congratulations to @NayabSainiBJP Ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana," Modi said on X.

Five others took the oath as members of the new council of ministers along with Saini. They are BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala. PTI KR KR ANB ANB