PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on election as Singapore president

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore.

He said on X, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership."

Tharman scored a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday.

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent.