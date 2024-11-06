PM Modi congratulates Trump on election win, calls for strengthening US-India partnership

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Republican-President nominee Donald Trump on emerging as the winner in the US Presidential elections.

PM Modi on X, said "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

Former US President Trump was cruising towards winning the White House race in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history. According to projections, Trump was all set to receive 270 electoral college votes blocking Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' chance to win the polls.

The prime minister also posted pictures of his previous meetings with Trump, who was the US president from 2016-2020.