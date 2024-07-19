PM Modi congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on being re-elected as President of European Commission

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on being re-elected as the President of the European Commission and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the India-EU strategic partnership for global good.

The Ministry of External Affairs said this in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day posted on X: "Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership for global good." PTI KND AS AS