PM Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman, National Film Awards winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated actor Waheeda Rehman on being felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and winners of the National Firm Awards, saying they have exemplary contributions to Indian cinema.

"Congratulations to all those honoured with the 69th National Film Awards. Each awardee has made exemplary contributions to Indian cinema. I would also like to specially congratulate Waheeda Rehman Ji on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award," he said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu had on Tuesday presented screen icon Rehman the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and honoured other winners of the 69th National Film Awards, including popular stars Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.