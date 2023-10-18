PM Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated all the recipients of the 69th National Film Awards and said each awardee has made exemplary contributions to Indian cinema.

President Droupadi Murmu presented screen icon Waheeda Rehman the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday and honoured the other winners of the 69th National Film Awards, including popular stars Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

"Congratulations to all those honoured with the 69th National Film Awards. Each awardee has made exemplary contributions to Indian cinema," Modi said on X.

"I would also like to specially congratulate Waheeda Rehman Ji on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award," he said.

The National Film Awards were announced in August, honouring the best in Indian cinema for the year 2021. PTI ASK RC