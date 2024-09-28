PM Modi consistently advocating for betterment of sporting facilities for players: Nadda

Patna, Sep 28 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently advocating for betterment of sporting facilities for players.

He said budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have been increased threefold in the BJP-led NDA government.

Speaking at a function organised to felicitate Para-Olympians at the state BJP office here, Nadda said, "The budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have been increased threefold under the leadership of our PM. The Central government is providing world-class training, equipment, and coaching to our sportspersons in 34 sports disciplines." Whether it is Olympic or Para-Olympic, our PM has been consistently advocating for the betterment of sports and facilities for the players. The budgetary allocation has been increased to Rs 3,342 crore in the current financial year for the ministry," he added.

The initiatives taken by the Central government have contributed to India's outstanding performance at the Olympic, Para-Olympic and other international sports events, he said, adding that achievements have surpassed all previous records.

"Various initiatives have been undertaken by the Government of India in the recent past to promote sports excellence and foster a strong sporting culture across the country. There are a total of 1,000 Khelo India centres in the country…and 715 are already operational. The 'Khelo India' scheme aims to foster a mass movement for promoting sports excellence across the country", said Nadda.

Later in the day, Nadda will hold a meeting of party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders at the state BJP office and assess the party's ongoing membership drive in Bihar.

Nadda arrived in Patna on Saturday to assess the party's ongoing membership drive in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state assembly polls. PTI PKD RG