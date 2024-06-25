PM Modi conveys to Kazakh President Tokayev India's full support to upcoming SCO summit

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev India's full support for the success of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Astana.

Modi's support for the SCO summit during a phone conversation with Tokayev came against the backdrop of indication that the prime minister is not travelling to Kazakh capital Astana to attend the conclave which will be held on July 3 and 4.

"Had a good conversation with President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Thanked him for warm wishes on the success in the elections. Reiterated the commitment to advance our Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan," Modi said on X.

"Conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit," he said.

Though there is no official word yet on Modi's participation at the summit, diplomatic sources said he is skipping it and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to represent India.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

Officials said the Kazakh president initiated the call to Modi.

An official readout said Tokayev warmly congratulated Modi on the successful holding of the parliamentary elections as well as on becoming the prime minister for the third consecutive term.

"President Tokayev warmly congratulated the prime minister on the successful conduct of the largest democratic exercise in the world and his re-election for the historic third consecutive term," it said.

It said Modi thanked him for his warm felicitations.

"The two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral strategic partnership," the readout said.

"The prime minister conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO summit in Astana, and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's leadership would greatly contribute to the furtherance of regional cooperation," it said.

Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

India was the chair of the SCO last year. It hosted the SCO summit in the virtual format in July last year. PTI MPB ZMN