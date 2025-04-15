PM Modi, Danish leader speak on enhancing cooperation across sectors

New Update
New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday as the two leaders reaffirmed their strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors.
Modi said in a post on X, "Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people. We also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest." PTI KR KR SZM SZM