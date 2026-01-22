PM Modi 'deeply anguished' by death of soldiers in accident in J-K's Doda

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was "deeply anguished" over the death of army personnel in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

An armoured vehicle of the Army carrying troops for an anti-terror operation plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others, officials said.

"Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected," Modi said.

The accident took place at the 9,000-foot-high Khani Top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon when the driver of the bulletproof vehicle lost control, and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.