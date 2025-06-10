PM Modi delivered transparent, decisive, trust-worthy governance: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, saying he has delivered a transparent, decisive, accountable and trust-worthy governance to the citizens of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the Union Education Minister said 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty by Modi government in the past 11 years.

“We have provided four crore houses to the poor citizens and work is in progress to provide additional two crore houses," Pradhan said.

Health, rural development, agriculture, women empowerment, youth empowerment, welfare of the deprived people have been the priority of the Modi government and it dedicated itself to service and committed to good governance, he said.

He also listed out the welfare measures implemented by the Modi government.

"Since last 11 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a transparent, decisive, accountable and trust-worthy governance to the citizens of this country. If history judges the 11 years of PM Modi's tenure, every citizen will feel proud. Yes here is a regime which has cared for us and we can repose our faith in it,” Pradhan said.

He said today India has become strong and prosperous and its global image is transformed. The country is now the fourth largest economy in the world. It’s economy has been strengthened and its forex reserve is in stable position and inflation is under control, he said.

The Union Minister said the country is celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor.

"After Kargil, our neighbour unsuccessfully tried to disturb peace and harmony with (attack on) Parliament, Mumbai and other parts of the country. But, under Modi government (surgical strikes) after Uri (terror attack) and Balakot air strike (following Pulwama terror attack) were carried out. And this time (following the terror attack in Pahalgam) we have shown the world what is the military capacity of India. The credit goes to our Army, Navy and Air Force,” he said.

The country is becoming self-sufficient, he said adding “We are self-reliant in our food production, technologies and defence exports have increased. Made in India weapons are creating impact.” He said there are 1.5 lakh startups in the country within short span of 10 years. “Today there are more than 120 unicorns from four in 2014,” he said.

Pradhan further said the National Education Policy (NEP) is unfolding gradually in all parts of the country. "We have to prepare ourselves for need of global demand. The kind of education model we are adapting in NEP, this is not only going to empower Indian youth. We will be in the forefront of global manpower supply chain,” he asserted. PTI VVK VVK ADB