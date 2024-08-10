PM Modi departs for Wayanad by IAF helicopter from Kannur

Kannur(Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Saturday to visit certain disaster-hit areas in Wayanad district where massive landslides last week claimed hundreds of lives.

Modi landed at Kannur International Airport on Air India One close to 11 am and was greeted by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Subsequently, he travelled to Wayanad on an Indian Air Force helicopter.

He was accompanied by Khan, Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi who travelled with the PM on Air India One.

The IAF helicopter will land at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta here from where Modi will travel to certain landslides-hit areas by road.

His visit comes at a time when the Kerala government has sought Rs 2,000 crore in assistance for rehabilitation and relief work in the disaster-stricken region.

At Wayanad, teams involved in the rescue operations will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.