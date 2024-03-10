PM Modi destroyed corruption, dynastic politics: Naqvi

Krishnanagar (WB) Mar 10 (PTI) Alleging that the country witnessed an "era of policy paralysis" during the successive Congress governments, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed "corruption and dynastic politics".

Advertisment

Lambasting the Congress, the communists and the Trinamool Congress, he said Modi's "mathematics of inclusive work has spoiled the chemistry of the feudal families".

Addressing election-related programmes of the BJP at Krishnanagar and Baharampur in West Bengal, the former Union minister claimed that dynastic governments had submerged the country into an "era of policy paralysis".

By destroying the “custom of corruption and dynastic politics”, Modi has become a global brand of "perform, reform and transform through his commitment to good governance and inclusive empowerment”, Naqvi said.

Advertisment

He claimed that atrocities on villagers in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, allegedly by some local Trinamool Congress leaders, will prove to be the "nemesis of Mamata Banerjee dispensation".

He said the people will teach a lesson to those who are responsible for the atrocities through the EVMs in the coming general elections.

Stating that the minority communities have realised that the NDA government's development projects have benefitted them equally as anyone else, he said they are also turning their "fever" against the BJP into a "fervour" for it. PTI AMR BDC